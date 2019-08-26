Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

We are comparing Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.80 N/A 3.43 16.39 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.13 N/A 0.28 81.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voya Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Voya Financial Inc. has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s beta is 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s upside potential is 29.91% at a $63.67 average target price. On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 65.48% and its average target price is $35. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. seems more appealing than Voya Financial Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares and 39.5% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. shares. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats Voya Financial Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.