Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has a 15.46% upside potential and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.