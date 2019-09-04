Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.77 N/A 3.43 16.39 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 highlights Voya Financial Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Voya Financial Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Voya Financial Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$63.67 is Voya Financial Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.87%. Voya Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.