Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV)’s results

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 13 10.27 N/A 0.52 24.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has a consensus price target of $63.25, and a 15.42% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.45% respectively. 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund -0.24% -0.08% -1.56% 2.77% 0.16% 5.7%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.