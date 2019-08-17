Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 52 0.81 N/A 3.43 16.39 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 12 16.24 N/A 0.99 13.01

Table 1 demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Voya Financial Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Voya Financial Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 30.03% and an $64 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has 94.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust 0.47% 3.68% 5.52% 11.2% 12.17% 15.72%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has stronger performance than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 10 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.