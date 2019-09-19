Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 139 3.39 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Voya Financial Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Voya Financial Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.45 beta means Voya Financial Inc.’s volatility is 45.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has beta of 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.25, with potential upside of 15.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 57.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has 39.94% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Voya Financial Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.