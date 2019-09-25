Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s results

Both Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.86 N/A 3.43 16.39 Ashford Inc. 40 0.24 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 demonstrates Voya Financial Inc. and Ashford Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ashford Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Voya Financial Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ashford Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Voya Financial Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Ashford Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Financial Inc. and Ashford Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Ashford Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$63.25 is Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 15.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Financial Inc. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 20.5%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Ashford Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. has 39.94% stronger performance while Ashford Inc. has -33.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Ashford Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.