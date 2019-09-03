Reviewing Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)’s and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.77 N/A 3.43 16.39 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 311.36 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Financial Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Voya Financial Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Voya Financial Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Voya Financial Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Voya Financial Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Voya Financial Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Voya Financial Inc. has a 29.10% upside potential and an average target price of $63.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voya Financial Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 32% respectively. About 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Voya Financial Inc. was more bullish than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Voya Financial Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.