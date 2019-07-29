Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

This is a contrast between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 17.14 N/A 0.02 468.42

Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 26.94% of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.34% 1.37% 2.53% 6.84% 1.83% 6.59%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund was less bullish than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 5 of the 5 factors.