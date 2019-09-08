Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 21 2.64 N/A 1.63 14.61

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 30.1% 1.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of The Carlyle Group L.P. is $25, which is potential 1.87% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 44% of The Carlyle Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.4% of The Carlyle Group L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. -3.99% 2.19% 16.34% 32.28% -0.21% 51.43%

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.