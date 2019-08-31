Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
