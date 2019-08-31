Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)’s results

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.