Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.41% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18%

Summary

Puyi Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.