Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Puyi Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.41% and 0% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
Summary
Puyi Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
