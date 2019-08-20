Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|48
|5.85
|N/A
|3.01
|16.82
Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.00%
|21.7%
|2.1%
Analyst Recommendations
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, with potential downside of -11.39%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 77.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Oaktree Capital Group LLC
|0.44%
|1.91%
|0.4%
|24.44%
|20.76%
|27.45%
Summary
Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.
Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
