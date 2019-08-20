Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 48 5.85 N/A 3.01 16.82

Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.00% 21.7% 2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Oaktree Capital Group LLC has an average target price of $46, with potential downside of -11.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Oaktree Capital Group LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 77.6%. Competitively, 2.5% are Oaktree Capital Group LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Oaktree Capital Group LLC 0.44% 1.91% 0.4% 24.44% 20.76% 27.45%

Summary

Oaktree Capital Group LLC beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. The company pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.