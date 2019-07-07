Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 40.23%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-3.22%
|-6.35%
|-9.4%
|2.04%
|-19.31%
|3.16%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
