Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

We are contrasting Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.41% and 40.23%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -3.22% -6.35% -9.4% 2.04% -19.31% 3.16% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund beats on 2 of the 2 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.