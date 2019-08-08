Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
Dividends
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s peers beat Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.