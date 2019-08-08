Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

Dividends

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund’s peers beat Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.