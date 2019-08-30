Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s results

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.41% of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares and 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund shares. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

Summary

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund on 2 of the 2 factors.