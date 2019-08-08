Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.25
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.41% and 29.87% respectively. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
|-2.93%
|-4.08%
|-9.16%
|-9.44%
|-7.95%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.