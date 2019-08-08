Reviewing Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (IHD)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

Both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.25 N/A 2.04 2.81

Demonstrates Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 57.41% and 29.87% respectively. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund -2.93% -4.08% -9.16% -9.44% -7.95% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund.