Reviewing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 65 5.63 N/A 3.05 21.07 Power REIT 7 9.46 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 demonstrates Vornado Realty Trust and Power REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Power REIT is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Vornado Realty Trust’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Power REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. Power REIT on the other hand, has 0.06 beta which makes it 94.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Power REIT.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50 Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00

Vornado Realty Trust’s average price target is $73, while its potential upside is 16.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 14.2% of Power REIT are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% are Vornado Realty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Power REIT’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust was less bullish than Power REIT.

Summary

Power REIT beats Vornado Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.