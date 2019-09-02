Reviewing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Vornado Realty Trust has 9.5% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Vornado Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Vornado Realty Trust and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust N/A 66 21.07 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Vornado Realty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

With average target price of $72, Vornado Realty Trust has a potential upside of 19.07%. The competitors have a potential upside of 30.06%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Vornado Realty Trust’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Vornado Realty Trust and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust was less bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Vornado Realty Trust’s peers have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Vornado Realty Trust’s rivals beat Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.