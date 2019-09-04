Reviewing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 66 5.41 N/A 3.05 21.07 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 9.66 N/A 0.93 38.03

In table 1 we can see Vornado Realty Trust and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Vornado Realty Trust’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Cousins Properties Incorporated, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cousins Properties Incorporated has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Cousins Properties Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

$72 is Vornado Realty Trust’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.63%. On the other hand, Cousins Properties Incorporated’s potential downside is -68.99% and its average price target is $10.75. The data provided earlier shows that Vornado Realty Trust appears more favorable than Cousins Properties Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Vornado Realty Trust’s share held by insiders are 9.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust has weaker performance than Cousins Properties Incorporated

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.