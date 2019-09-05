Reviewing Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust 66 5.51 N/A 3.05 21.07 Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.68 N/A 0.50 29.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vornado Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vornado Realty Trust. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Vornado Realty Trust’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Brandywine Realty Trust, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Vornado Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that Vornado Realty Trust is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Brandywine Realty Trust’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.92 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 0 0 1.00

$72 is Vornado Realty Trust’s average price target while its potential upside is 17.42%. Competitively the average price target of Brandywine Realty Trust is $15.5, which is potential 6.60% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Vornado Realty Trust appears more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vornado Realty Trust and Brandywine Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 0% respectively. About 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Brandywine Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69% Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61%

For the past year Vornado Realty Trust has weaker performance than Brandywine Realty Trust

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.