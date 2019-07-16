Reviewing Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)’s and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)’s results

Both Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Ooma Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Communication Services industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage Holdings Corp. 10 2.89 N/A 0.04 273.33 Ooma Inc. 14 1.84 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vonage Holdings Corp. and Ooma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vonage Holdings Corp. and Ooma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage Holdings Corp. 0.00% 2% 1% Ooma Inc. 0.00% -42% -19%

Volatility & Risk

Vonage Holdings Corp. is 48.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.52 beta. In other hand, Ooma Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vonage Holdings Corp. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Ooma Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ooma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. and Ooma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage Holdings Corp. 0 1 4 2.80 Ooma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s upside potential is 10.94% at a $14.2 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ooma Inc. is $20.25, which is potential 71.46% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Ooma Inc. is looking more favorable than Vonage Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vonage Holdings Corp. and Ooma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.5% and 70.8%. Insiders held 4.8% of Vonage Holdings Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Ooma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vonage Holdings Corp. -1.54% 26.02% 17.99% 2.32% 2.68% 31.5% Ooma Inc. -0.07% 3.48% -9.89% -10.31% 25.9% -1.59%

For the past year Vonage Holdings Corp. has 31.5% stronger performance while Ooma Inc. has -1.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Vonage Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ooma Inc.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Essential services. The company also provides home telephone replacement services through various service plans with basic features, such as voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. Its primary home telephone offerings include Vonage World plan that offers unlimited domestic calling; calling to landline phones in approximately 60 countries; and calling to mobile phones in various countries, as well as Vonage North America plan for unlimited calling across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. It sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, toll free numbers, and regional and national retailers for consumers and businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2.3 million consumer subscriber lines and business seats. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company offers Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small businesses; and Business Promoter, a service that helps businesses generate new customer leads. Ooma Office consists of an on-premise appliance and an Ooma Linx end-point device, which wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones to the userÂ’s high-speed Internet connection. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home. In addition, the company provides Ooma HD2 handset, a wireless handset that supports various enhanced Ooma features; Ooma Linx, a remote phone jack that allows the user to connect a phone, fax machine, and alarm panel; Ooma Safety Phone, a wireless hands-free speakerphone that can be worn as a pendant; and Ooma Wireless + Bluetooth adapter that adds Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability to Ooma Telo. It offers its products through direct sales, retailers, and online, as well as through distributors and reseller partnership channels. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.