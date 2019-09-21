Reviewing Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VISI)’s and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)’s results

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN), both competing one another are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00 ManpowerGroup Inc. 88 0.24 N/A 7.94 11.50

Table 1 highlights Volt Information Sciences Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Volt Information Sciences Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta means Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s volatility is 62.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ManpowerGroup Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Volt Information Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Volt Information Sciences Inc. and ManpowerGroup Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

ManpowerGroup Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $97 average target price and a 12.92% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 38.8% of Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares and 95.7% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares. 1.2% are Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of ManpowerGroup Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49% ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97%

For the past year Volt Information Sciences Inc. was more bullish than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats Volt Information Sciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.