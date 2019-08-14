Reviewing VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)’s and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)’s results

Both VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) and ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VolitionRx Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 143 3.12 N/A 6.48 24.12

Demonstrates VolitionRx Limited and ICON Public Limited Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VolitionRx Limited and ICON Public Limited Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VolitionRx Limited 0.00% -134% -93.5% ICON Public Limited Company 0.00% 25.2% 14.1%

Volatility & Risk

VolitionRx Limited is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Competitively, ICON Public Limited Company’s 41.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given VolitionRx Limited and ICON Public Limited Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VolitionRx Limited 0 0 0 0.00 ICON Public Limited Company 0 2 3 2.60

ICON Public Limited Company on the other hand boasts of a $163 average price target and a 4.47% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.7% of VolitionRx Limited shares and 96% of ICON Public Limited Company shares. Insiders held 7.5% of VolitionRx Limited shares. Competitively, 4% are ICON Public Limited Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VolitionRx Limited 2.86% 38.46% 20% 70.08% 137.36% 138.67% ICON Public Limited Company -0.16% 1.46% 16.14% 12.52% 13.42% 20.87%

For the past year VolitionRx Limited has stronger performance than ICON Public Limited Company

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ICON Public Limited Company beats VolitionRx Limited.

VolitionRx Limited, a life sciences company, focuses on developing blood-based tests to diagnose a range of cancers. The company is involved in the development of epigenetic Nu.Q blood assays based on its Nucleosomics biomarker discovery platform. It develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-X family to detect nucleosomes containing specific nucleotides; and blood assays in the Nu.Q-V family to detect nucleosomes containing specific histone variants. The company also develops blood assays in the Nu.Q-M family to detect nucleosomes containing modified histones that are proteins for packaging and ordering DNA into nucleosomes; blood assays in the Nu.Q-A family to detect nucleosome-protein adducts; and a Nu.Q-T assay to detect cancer by detecting total blood nucleosome levels. In addition, it develops HyperGenomics tissue and blood-based tests to determine disease subtype following initial diagnosis and to decide appropriate therapy; NuQ tests for non-cancer conditions; and NuQ clinical diagnostic products. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

ICON Public Limited Company, a contract research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. Its clinical development services comprise product development planning, strategic consulting, study protocol preparation, clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis, clinical research center, investigator site, patient recruitment, study monitoring and data collection, case report form preparation, statistical analysis, patient safety and risk-based monitoring, clinical data management, strategic analysis and data operation, regulatory consulting, and medical reporting and pharmacovigilance services. The companyÂ’s clinical development services also comprise interactive response technologies, electronic endpoint adjudication, medical imaging, adaptive trial design and execution, medical device and biosimilar trial, functional, strategic resourcing, sample analyses, safety testing, microbiology, custom flow cytometry, biomarker development, bioanalysis, immunoassay development, patient registries, outcomes research, health economics, market access and commercialization, drug price consulting, and healthcare and scientific communication services, as well as research trials for US government agencies, electronic transmission of test results, and electronic patient reported outcomes. ICON Public Limited Company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.