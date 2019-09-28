Reviewing Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA)’s and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 24 4.25 30.71M -0.54 0.00 Inseego Corp. 4 -2.51 32.62M -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vocera Communications Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 127,851,790.17% -6.2% -2.8% Inseego Corp. 737,675,260.06% 18% -4.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.18. Inseego Corp.’s 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.44 beta.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vocera Communications Inc. Its rival Inseego Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Vocera Communications Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vocera Communications Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc.’s upside potential is 42.74% at a $35 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vocera Communications Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.7% of Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Inseego Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. had bearish trend while Inseego Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Inseego Corp. beats Vocera Communications Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.