Reviewing Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA)’s and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s results

Both Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications Inc. 32 4.28 N/A -0.54 0.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.39 N/A 0.26 10.91

In table 1 we can see Vocera Communications Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

Vocera Communications Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.18. In other hand, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Vocera Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are 2.1 and 1.6 respectively. Vocera Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Vocera Communications Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vocera Communications Inc. has a consensus price target of $37.33, and a 53.50% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vocera Communications Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 4.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 24.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Vocera Communications Inc. has -34.76% weaker performance while B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has 32.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats Vocera Communications Inc.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.