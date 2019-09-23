Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.84 N/A 0.75 7.38 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.41 N/A -19.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see VOC Energy Trust and Yuma Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta means VOC Energy Trust’s volatility is 83.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Yuma Energy Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VOC Energy Trust and Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares. Comparatively, 15.38% are Yuma Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend while Yuma Energy Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Yuma Energy Inc.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.