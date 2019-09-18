Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.91 N/A 0.75 7.38 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 19 1.65 N/A 2.88 7.59

Demonstrates VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VOC Energy Trust’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 72.20% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VOC Energy Trust and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 16.6% and 33.6% respectively. VOC Energy Trust’s share held by insiders are 26.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust was more bullish than Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats VOC Energy Trust on 9 of the 11 factors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.