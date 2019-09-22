Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)’s results

This is a contrast between VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.84 N/A 0.75 7.38 BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.29 N/A 1.33 12.02

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VOC Energy Trust and BP Midstream Partners LP. BP Midstream Partners LP has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. VOC Energy Trust’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than BP Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of VOC Energy Trust and BP Midstream Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VOC Energy Trust and BP Midstream Partners LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 BP Midstream Partners LP 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of BP Midstream Partners LP is $18, which is potential 18.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.6% of VOC Energy Trust shares and 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares. Insiders held roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust has stronger performance than BP Midstream Partners LP

Summary

BP Midstream Partners LP beats VOC Energy Trust on 11 of the 11 factors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.