Reviewing VOC Energy Trust (VOC)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

Both VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 0.00 11.09M 0.75 7.38 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 2.10 151.05M 0.13 6.85

Demonstrates VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to VOC Energy Trust. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. VOC Energy Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 214,092,664.09% 17.9% 17.9% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 28,249,485,692.91% 16.4% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s consensus target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 244.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VOC Energy Trust and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.6% and 53.3%. 26.2% are VOC Energy Trust’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust had bullish trend while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors VOC Energy Trust beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.