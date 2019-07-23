Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -3.22 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VIVUS Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility and Risk

VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. Teligent Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Teligent Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. VIVUS Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Teligent Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 83.8%. VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.