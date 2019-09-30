Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)’s results

We are contrasting VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.74 9.62M -3.22 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see VIVUS Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 241,884,790.43% 90.4% -11.4% resTORbio Inc. 161,451,942.74% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival resTORbio Inc. is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 31.4. resTORbio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively resTORbio Inc. has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 164.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. About 2.1% of VIVUS Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.