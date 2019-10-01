Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s results

This is a contrast between VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.76 9.62M -3.22 0.00 NextCure Inc. 34 -0.49 12.61M -2.18 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and NextCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VIVUS Inc. and NextCure Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 242,091,753.28% 90.4% -11.4% NextCure Inc. 37,496,283.08% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival NextCure Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. NextCure Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VIVUS Inc. and NextCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively NextCure Inc. has a consensus target price of $43.67, with potential upside of 39.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares and 30.8% of NextCure Inc. shares. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of NextCure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats VIVUS Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.