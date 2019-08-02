Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

Since VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -3.22 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. N/A 23.10 N/A -7.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VIVUS Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4%

Risk and Volatility

VIVUS Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Neuralstem Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Neuralstem Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 4.9%. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while Neuralstem Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.