Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s results

VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.58 N/A -3.22 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 1737.74 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VIVUS Inc. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Risk & Volatility

VIVUS Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.06 beta. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.04 beta is the reason why it is 96.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VIVUS Inc. Its rival Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.7% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 3.27% -1.39% 5.96% -20.64% 89.67% 2.52%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.