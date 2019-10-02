Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 -1.76 9.62M -3.22 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VIVUS Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 242,091,753.28% 90.4% -11.4% MannKind Corporation 13,790,289,341.36% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.79 beta means VIVUS Inc.’s volatility is 79.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. VIVUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for VIVUS Inc. and MannKind Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 138.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 27.4%. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MannKind Corporation beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.