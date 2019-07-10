Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s results

Since VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -3.22 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 27.19 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of VIVUS Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4%

Volatility & Risk

VIVUS Inc. is 106.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.06. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 47.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. VIVUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.8% and 5.7%. Insiders held roughly 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -15.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors VIVUS Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.