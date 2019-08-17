Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.53 N/A -3.22 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 55 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights VIVUS Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us VIVUS Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

VIVUS Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of VIVUS Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for VIVUS Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $82.67 average target price and a 72.16% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VIVUS Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.1% and 99.2%. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 4.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. has stronger performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.