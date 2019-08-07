Reviewing VIVUS Inc. (VVUS)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

We are comparing VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVUS Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -3.22 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 87 9.19 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has VIVUS Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.79 beta indicates that VIVUS Inc. is 79.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 1.34 beta is the reason why it is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VIVUS Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. VIVUS Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for VIVUS Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $114.64, with potential upside of 49.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of VIVUS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are VIVUS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VIVUS Inc. 1.21% -12.79% -9.73% -29.24% -51.56% 49.78% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year VIVUS Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats VIVUS Inc.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.