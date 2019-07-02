Reviewing VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)’s and First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s results

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) and First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) are two firms in the Semiconductor – Specialized that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VivoPower International PLC 1 0.52 N/A -1.80 0.00 First Solar Inc. 54 3.15 N/A -0.17 0.00

Demonstrates VivoPower International PLC and First Solar Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VivoPower International PLC and First Solar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VivoPower International PLC 0.00% 0% 0% First Solar Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VivoPower International PLC is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, First Solar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. First Solar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VivoPower International PLC.

Analyst Ratings

VivoPower International PLC and First Solar Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VivoPower International PLC 0 0 0 0.00 First Solar Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, First Solar Inc.’s consensus target price is $67.17, while its potential upside is 1.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VivoPower International PLC and First Solar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 65.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 81.31% of VivoPower International PLC’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of First Solar Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VivoPower International PLC -3.15% -0.32% 10.81% -10.87% -51.76% 90.7% First Solar Inc. -0.78% -0.61% 18.21% 41.78% -18.6% 41%

For the past year VivoPower International PLC’s stock price has bigger growth than First Solar Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors First Solar Inc. beats VivoPower International PLC.

VivoPower International PLC builds, finances, and operates solar power assets. It offers renewable energy for commercial, industrial, and government customers. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; New York, New York; San Francisco, California; Brisbane and North Sydney, Australia; Singapore; Dallas, Texas; and Manila, Philippines. VivoPower International PLC operates as a subsidiary of Arowana International Limited.