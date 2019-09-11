Reviewing Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR)’s and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)’s results

Both Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) and Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar Inc. 7 3.35 N/A -0.24 0.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 38 5.87 N/A 0.30 139.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vivint Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vivint Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar Inc. 0.00% -9.9% -1.3% Altair Engineering Inc. 0.00% 9% 4.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vivint Solar Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Altair Engineering Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Altair Engineering Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vivint Solar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vivint Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Altair Engineering Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$13 is Vivint Solar Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 77.11%. Meanwhile, Altair Engineering Inc.’s consensus target price is $39, while its potential upside is 18.83%. Based on the results shown earlier, Vivint Solar Inc. is looking more favorable than Altair Engineering Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vivint Solar Inc. and Altair Engineering Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 76.6%. About 2.1% of Vivint Solar Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Altair Engineering Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vivint Solar Inc. 2.74% 4.7% 51.1% 105.22% 47.32% 116.54% Altair Engineering Inc. -2.32% 1.66% 10.34% 28.7% 19.29% 50.87%

For the past year Vivint Solar Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altair Engineering Inc.

Summary

Altair Engineering Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Vivint Solar Inc.

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. The company installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. It also offers photovoltaic installation devices and software products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had an aggregate capacity of 681.1 megawatts covering 99,600 homes in 14 states. It has operations in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Vivint Solar, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Energy to provide customizable home energy storage systems in the United States. The company was formerly known as V Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vivint Solar, Inc. in April 2014. Vivint Solar, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.