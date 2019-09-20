Reviewing Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX)’s results

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. N/A 25.43 N/A -1.36 0.00 Varex Imaging Corporation 30 1.37 N/A 0.30 105.97

In table 1 we can see Viveve Medical Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.9% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 2.8 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Viveve Medical Inc. and Varex Imaging Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.1% and 94.5% respectively. Viveve Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. has -83.62% weaker performance while Varex Imaging Corporation has 34.25% stronger performance.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.