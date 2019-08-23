Reviewing Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.34 N/A -1.36 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 26.46 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Viveve Medical Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical Inc. has a -0.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lianluo Smart Limited has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. Its rival Lianluo Smart Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 0.9 respectively. Viveve Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares and 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 52.9% are Lianluo Smart Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. was more bearish than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

Lianluo Smart Limited beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.