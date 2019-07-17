Reviewing Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Viveve Medical Inc. has 68.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Viveve Medical Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Viveve Medical Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Viveve Medical Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Viveve Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

$5 is the consensus price target of Viveve Medical Inc., with a potential upside of 1,062.79%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 64.70%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Viveve Medical Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viveve Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. has -56.20% weaker performance while Viveve Medical Inc.’s rivals have 40.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Viveve Medical Inc. are 4 and 3.4. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s competitors have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viveve Medical Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.43 shows that Viveve Medical Inc. is 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Viveve Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Viveve Medical Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.