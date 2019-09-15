Reviewing Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Viveve Medical Inc. has 66.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Viveve Medical Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -113.40% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Viveve Medical Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Viveve Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 3.10 2.69

The peers have a potential upside of 120.99%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Viveve Medical Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Viveve Medical Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Viveve Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Viveve Medical Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Viveve Medical Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Viveve Medical Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.29. In other hand, Viveve Medical Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Viveve Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Viveve Medical Inc.’s rivals beat Viveve Medical Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.