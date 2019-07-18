Reviewing Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s results

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 1.07 N/A -1.63 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 177 10.50 N/A 3.75 47.30

Demonstrates Viveve Medical Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.43 beta means Viveve Medical Inc.’s volatility is 57.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has beta of 0.84 which is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viveve Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Viveve Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Viveve Medical Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Competitively Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a consensus price target of $190.79, with potential downside of -1.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Viveve Medical Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 68.4% and 86.9% respectively. 0.9% are Viveve Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Viveve Medical Inc. has -56.2% weaker performance while Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 15.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.