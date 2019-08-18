Reviewing Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE)’s and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s results

Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) and Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.35 N/A -1.36 0.00 Dynatronics Corporation 2 0.17 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Viveve Medical Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Viveve Medical Inc. and Dynatronics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4% Dynatronics Corporation 0.00% -20.7% -5%

Volatility and Risk

Viveve Medical Inc. is 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.29. Dynatronics Corporation on the other hand, has 0.07 beta which makes it 93.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Viveve Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynatronics Corporation are 1.4 and 0.6 respectively. Viveve Medical Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynatronics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares and 13.3% of Dynatronics Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Dynatronics Corporation has 26.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62% Dynatronics Corporation -1.91% -9.41% -14.44% -41.44% -45.96% -43.59%

For the past year Dynatronics Corporation has weaker performance than Viveve Medical Inc.

Summary

Dynatronics Corporation beats Viveve Medical Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets physical medicine products in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells electrotherapy, therapeutic ultrasound, phototherapy, thermal therapy, iontophoresis devices, and other modalities; traction therapy equipment; medical supplies and soft goods, including hot and cold packs, lumbar rolls, exercise balls, wrist splints, ankle weights, cervical collars and pillows, slings, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, weight racks, rehabilitation products, back and wrist braces. The company also sells mat platforms, and other rehabilitation and athletic training room products. In addition, it distributes additional exercise equipment, treatment tables, parallel bars, hand therapy products, hot and cold therapy products, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, walkers, treadmills, stair climbers, heating units for hot packs, whirlpools, electrodes, hydrotherapy and aquatic exercise products, clinical supplies, diagnostic and evaluation products, orthopedic supports, patient positioners, rehabilitation equipment, traction equipment, wound and edema care products, nutritional supplements, and portable electrotherapy products. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics through direct sales representatives and independent dealers, as well as through its e-commerce Websites and product catalogs. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.