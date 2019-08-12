Reviewing Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.14 N/A 0.25 17.40 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 16 0.42 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

$7 is Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 9.20%. On the other hand, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 0.67% and its average target price is $13.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Vitamin Shoppe Inc. seems more appealing than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 3.5% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -4.95% 17.24% -26.21% -4.12% -44.75% -6.75% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has stronger performance than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.