Reviewing Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (VSI)’s and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s results

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI) and Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) have been rivals in the Specialty Retail Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.09 N/A 0.52 9.16 Party City Holdco Inc. 9 0.27 N/A 1.26 6.50

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Party City Holdco Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Vitamin Shoppe Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Party City Holdco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7% Party City Holdco Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.44. In other hand, Party City Holdco Inc. has beta of 1.67 which is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 0.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vitamin Shoppe Inc. Its rival Party City Holdco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.3 respectively. Party City Holdco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Vitamin Shoppe Inc. and Party City Holdco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Party City Holdco Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.48% and an $7 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Party City Holdco Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 68.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Party City Holdco Inc. appears more favorable than Vitamin Shoppe Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 1.8% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Party City Holdco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -12.93% -24.37% -15.25% -29.08% -3.43% 0.84% Party City Holdco Inc. 12.67% 5.14% -25.64% -18.69% -47.56% -18.04%

For the past year Vitamin Shoppe Inc. had bullish trend while Party City Holdco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Party City Holdco Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vitamin Shoppe Inc.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, decorations, and stationery and gift items. As of March 9, 2017, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 160 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.