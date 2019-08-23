Reviewing Vital Therapies Inc. (VTL)’s and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s results

Both Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24.2, with potential upside of 262.28%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

Summary

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats Vital Therapies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.